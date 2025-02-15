New Delhi: The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) a dynamic platform for literary dialogue and Indian culture, has unveiled the recipients of the 2025 KLF Book Awards, recognizing exceptional contributions to literature across 12 distinct categories. Conferred by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, these accolades commend literary distinction in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, business writing, translation, children's literature, and debut works in both English and Hindi.

Acclaimed authors such as Dr Vikram Sampath (Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799)), Vikas Swarup (The Girl with the Seven Lives), Jeet Thayil (I’ll Have It Here), and renowned translator Arunava Sinha (Ten Days of the Strike: Selected Stories) are among the winners in the English categories. In Hindi, celebrated writers including Anant Vijay (Over the Top: OTT ka Mayajaal), Shiv Balak Misra (Gaanv Se Bees Postcard), Manisha Kulsherstha (Vanya), Sujata Shiven (Charu, Chivar Aur Charya), and Prabhat Ranjan (Kissagram) have been recognised for their exemplary literary contributions.

The award ceremony, held at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi, commenced with a traditional Lighting of the Lamp and Saraswati Vandana, symbolising cultural reverence.

The Chief Guest, Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, addressed the audience, emphasising the enduring power of storytelling in shaping India's diverse literary tradition and said, “First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed authors whose wisdom and literary brilliance have given life to these masterpieces, upholding India’s centuries-old literary tradition. I regard them as both artists and artisans—custodians of our rich cultural heritage. No award can truly capture the depth of their contributions; it is merely a humble gesture of gratitude for their dedication to preserving and enriching our literary legacy.”

Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO & Patron of KLF, delivered an inspiring inaugural speech, reaffirming the festival’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural literary dialogue. Addressing the gathering, he said, “The 2025 award-winning books are more than just literary masterpieces—they are voices shaping intellectual discourse. As KLF moves forward, we envision these works sparking new conversations, broadening worldviews, and leaving an indelible mark on readers across the globe.”

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, KLF Founder & Director, reflected on the evolution of the awards, stating, “The KLF Book Awards have grown into a benchmark of literary excellence. They celebrate voices that challenge perspectives, inspire generations, and contribute to the intellectual and cultural fabric of our society."

Recognising the richness and diversity of contemporary literature, the KLF Book Awards honour excellence across seven categories in English and five in Hindi. Each recipient is awarded a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a citation, a distinguished trophy, and a traditional shawl, celebrating their literary achievements.

Winners – KLF Book Awards 2025

English Language Winners:

• Non-Fiction: Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799) – Dr Vikram Sampath (Penguin) & The Sherpa Trail: Stories from Darjeeling and Beyond – Nandini Purandare & Deepa Balsavar (Roli Books)

• Fiction: The Girl with the Seven Lives – Vikas Swarup (Simon & Schuster) & The Enclave: A Sharp and Hilarious Portrait of Womanhood in India – Rohit Manchanda (HarperCollins)

• Poetry: I’ll Have It Here – Jeet Thayil (HarperCollins)

• Business: Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy – Smarak Swain (Bloomsbury India)

• Translation: Ten Days of the Strike: Selected Stories – Sandipan Chattopadhyay, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha (HarperCollins)

• Debut Writing: The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian – Neha Dixit (Juggernaut)

• Children’s Literature: Laxmi Panda: The Story of Netaji's Youngest Spy – Savie Karnel (Westland)

Hindi Language Winners:

• Non-Fiction: Over the Top: OTT ka Mayajaal – Anant Vijay (Prabhat Prakashan)

• Fiction: Vanya – Manisha Kulsherstha (Rajpal and Sons) & Kissagram – Prabhat Ranjan (Rajpal and Sons)

• Poetry: Dharm Wah Naav Nahin – Shirish Kumar Maurya (Rajkamal Prakashan)

• Translation: Charu, Chivar Aur Charya – Pradeep Das, translated by Sujata Shiven (Penguin)

• Debut Writing: Chakka Jaam – Gautam Choubey (Rajkamal Prakashan)

• Special Citation: Gaanv Se Bees Postcard – Shiv Balak Misra (Westland - Eka)



In addition to honouring 15 exceptional books in English and Hindi, the KLF Book Awards will also recognize four outstanding works in Sanskrit and Odia. These prestigious awards will be presented during the annual Kalinga Literary Festival, scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar from March 21–23, 2025.









