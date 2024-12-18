New Delhi: Odia litterateur Baishnab Charan Samal will receive the Sahitya Akademi Award for the year of 2024.

Samal’s literary work ‘Bhuti Bhakti Bibhuti’ has been chosen for the prestigious award in the Essays category.

The Kendriya Sahitya Akademi announced its annual Sahitya Akademi awards in 21 languages today. Eight books of poetry, three of novel, two of short stories, three essays, two literary criticism and one play and one research have won the awards.

Samal will be honoured with an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1 lakh cash at a function to be held on March 8, 2025 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

In Santali language, Maheswar Soren will receive the Sahitya Akademi award for his work ‘Seched Sawnta Ren Andha Manmi’ in the Play category.