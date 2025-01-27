Bhubaneswar: Several prominent business leaders of the country will participate in the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.

Steel tycoon and ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, JSW Group Chairman & Managing Director Sajjan Jindal, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Managing Director Karan Adani and other top business leaders will participate in the two-day event, revealed the Industries Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the investors’ summit at Janata Maidan in the city here on January 28 (Tuesday). Three Union Ministers from Odisha—Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jual Oram—will also grace the occasion.

As many as 7,500 corporate delegates and representatives as well as diplomats from 20 countries including Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, Venezuela, UK and USA are scheduled to attend the mega event. Besides, at least 100 Fortune-500 companies are likely to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025.

The Utkarsh Odisha conclave is expected to generate investment intents of over Rs 5 lakh crore. At least 100 investors will sign MoUs with the state government at the conclave. Once grounded, the projects will create over 3 lakh jobs in the state, added the Industries Department.

The conclave will focus on sectors like technical textiles, downstream petrochemicals, specialty metals, and film & media, while advancing renewable energy, green fuels, and the circular economy.

The conclave will have four plenary sessions, 16 sectoral sessions and four roundtable conferences, including Women Leadership Roundtable, CEO Roundtable and Editors’ Roundtable. Besides, three thematic sessions on Start-Up Odisha, Skilled in Odisha and Subhadra Yojana will be held at the event, said the department.

An exhibition will also be organised during the mega event. As many as 150 exhibitors will showcase their products, services and innovations at the exhibition titled as ‘Make in Odisha Expo’. The exhibition will be opened for the public on January 30, it added.