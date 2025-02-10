Sundargarh: Opposing the construction of an ash pond near their villages, locals today halted operations at the NTPC thermal power plant in Darlipali, Sundargarh district. Residents of Barobaga and Alupada blocked the plant's transportation routes, demanding proper rehabilitation as promised earlier.

As per reports, the villagers had been staging demonstrations over their demands. With no response from the administration, they shut down the plant and ash pond operations. Police have been deployed at the spot to control the situation.

The NTPC has acquired nearly 70% of the agricultural land in Barobaga and Alupada for the Darlipali Thermal Power Project. However, instead of fully relocating the affected villagers, the NTPC has constructed an ash pond close to their settlements.

This has led to severe environmental and health concerns, with pollution affecting agricultural activities and increasing cases of respiratory, cardiac, and kidney-related diseases among the locals. Additionally, heavy vehicle movement has resulted in frequent accidents.

Recently, a team from the Central Electrical Authority (CEA) visited Darlipali to inspect the ash pond and the power plant. The NTPC project, with a power generation capacity of 3,200 MW across four units, has been accused of acquiring land without properly compensating or resettling the residents. The villagers urged the central team to take the necessary steps to acquire the remaining land and relocate them immediately.

The protests intensified today as villagers gathered in front of the plant, demanding justice. Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Kumar Singh and youth leader Himanshu Shekhar Sarangi visited the protest site and extended their support. Sub-Collector Dasarathi Sarabu engaged in discussions with the demonstrators to address their concerns.