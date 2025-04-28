Bhubaneswar: A logistics park and a multi-specialty hospital are likely to be set up in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

A voluntary organization has moved a proposal to set up a charitable multi-specialty hospital in Kendrapara. It has sought a piece of land for the proposed hospital, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement today.

The state government is mulling to construct a barrage on Luna river in Kendrapara to protect the flood-prone areas of the Garadpur and Pattamundai blocks in the district, added the CMO.

Similarly, the state government has initiated process for the establishment of a logistics park and cold storage facility in Kendrapara.

The government is committed to develop eco-tourism facility at Dangamal and ensure proper infrastructure at the Buddhist sites of Lalitgiri to attract more visitors, said the CMO.

The district administration is also taking steps to expedite drinking water and other projects in Kendrapara.

The Chief Minister today discussed the issues pertaining to the developmental projects in Kendrapara with local MP Baijayanta Panda.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and other senior officials were present at the meeting.