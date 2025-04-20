Bhubaneswar: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today felicitated Odisha’s Om Prakash Behera, who secured Rank 1 in the JEE Main-2025 with a score of 100 percentile.

Birla felicitated Behera at Kota in Rajasthan.

After completing his school education in the Odisha capital here, Behera was preparing for the JEE Main at Kota.

He appeared the exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), at the Rajasthan town and scored 100 percentile.

Behera is the son of Kamala Kant Behera, a civil servant, now working in New Delhi. His mother, Smita Rani Behera, is a government college teacher.

“You broke the record with your hard work. All the best,” said Birla, the Lok Sabha MP from Kota, while congratulating Behera.

Notably, Behera among 24 candidates who scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main-2025.