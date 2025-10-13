Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police has issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against two individuals absconding in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

According to reports, the Crime Branch has informed the Bureau of Immigration to prevent the accused from leaving the country. A Look Out Circular is an alert issued by authorities to restrict the travel of individuals under investigation or facing legal action.

Intensifying its probe, the Crime Branch is making all efforts to trace the whereabouts of the two absconders -- Muna Mohanty and Shankar Prusty, outside the state. Investigating officers have reportedly visited seven states as part of their ongoing inquiry.

Official sources said bank accounts of eight accused persons, including alleged middlemen Muna Mohanty and Shankar Prusty, have been frozen. So far, over ₹5 lakh has been seized from these accounts.

The case originated after the Odisha Police Recruitment Board lodged a complaint alleging large-scale irregularities in the SI recruitment examination. Initially, Berhampur Police launched an investigation and carried out raids outside the state. Subsequently, the matter was handed over to the Crime Branch for a more detailed probe.

So far, 117 people have been arrested in connection with the scam, including 114 job aspirants.

Recently, the Crime Branch conducted a raid at Vanik Coaching Institute near CRP Square in Bhubaneswar after several arrested candidates mentioned the institute during interrogation. Following the raid, three officials of the institute were summoned for questioning.