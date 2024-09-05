Bhubaneswar: The law and order situation seems to be in shambles as miscreants carried out robbery today from a government quarters in front of the official residence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar today.

The miscreants looted the quarters of Sub Inspector of Police Ramakanta Pradhan. The quarters no TYPE II 29/4 is located in a high-security zone and is in the front row of the Chief Minister’s residence.

Ramakanta is on training and was away from his quarters during the robbery. His two sons and daughter-in-law who were also staying in the quarters left home for work at around 11 am. When they returned at 5:30 pm, they found the lock of the house was broken.

Things in the quarters were in disarray. Almirah was found open and jewelry, cash, and luxury watches were found missing. Four harddisks were missing from the residence.

Based on a complaint filed by the family members of Ramakanta, the Kharvela Nagar Police reached the spot and launched a probe.

The broad daylight robbery in a high-security zone in the Odisha Capital has raised eyebrows among many residents in the city.