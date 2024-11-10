Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police achieved a major breakthrough in several loot cases in Bhubaneswar after a gang of four looters were arrested and stolen items were seized from them.

Based on complaints at the Nayapalli police station, the Commissionerate Police formed a special team few days back. During investigation the police nabbed the looters - Badal Naik, Nirakar Naik, Rajesh Digal and Chinmaya Rout.

Talking about the modus operandi, a senior police official said the accused were targeting people during the early hours. As roads remain deserted and shops usually remain closed in the early hours, the looters found that time to be suitable to execute their plans, the police officer added.

Women and people out on the road alone were their prime targets, elaborated the police official. The four accused used to gather in the Unit-8 area and plan out their next move.

The police official said the looters were leading a lavish lifestyle with the money earned from loot.

Initially, the police detained Badal and Nirakar and interrogated them. Involvement of Rajesh and Chinmay came to the fore during interrogation, the police official added.

The investigation showed several cases are pending against the four accused at several police stations under the Commissionerate Police.

The police seized 40 numbers of mobile phones, one number of sword and knife, and two numbers of two-wheelers from the possession of the accused.