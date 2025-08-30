Bhubaneswar: Expressing deep concern over the prevailing fertiliser crisis in Odisha, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to immediately address the shortage of urea failing which farm output in the kharif season would be severely impacted.

In a letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda, dated August 29, Patnaik highlighted the acute distress faced by the farmers -particularly those in tribal-dominated districts- due to gross mismanagement of fertiliser supply.

Flagging the issue of acute urea shortage, black marketing, and adulteration across Odisha, Patnaik said farmers have been compelled to take to the streets as they are unable to access supplies. He underscored that agriculture provides livelihood to over 70 per cent (pc) of the population and is the mainstay of Odisha's economy. Fertiliser being a key component in agricultural production, its smooth supply is crucial for crop growth during kharif season, he stressed.

Odisha has transformed itself to a major contributor to the country's Public Distribution System and its growth in the agricultural sector has been spectacular in the past two decades. This has been possible due to use of technology and adquate supply of input, the letter stated.

However, farmers are unable to access supplies despite the State government claiming a stock of 7.94 lakh tonne of fertiliser. This is due to mismanagement in the supply chain, irregularities, corruption and delays, which has put the entire farming community in crisis, Patnaik lamented. He said the problem is particularly acute in tribal-dominated districts, where farmers have even taken to the streets demanding fertiliser, and warned that such shortages during the kharif season threaten to disrupt agricultural activities and livelihoods.

The letter claimed that fertiliser is being sold at prices higher than the government’s approved rate and MARKFED, a government distribution agency, is supplying subsidized fertilisers to private dealers instead of farmers.

Patnaik also pointed out delays with the Talcher fertiliser plant which was promised to be functional in 36 months after its foundation in 2018, but remains non-operational seven years later.

Urging for an immediate crackdown on black marketing and other irregularities in fertiliser distribution and punishing guilty traders and officials involved, Patnaik requested the Union Minister to ensure immediate supply of urea to Odisha failing which farm output and the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers would be severely hit.