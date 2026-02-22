Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha are likely to witness rainfall activity for three days starting February 23 (Monday), said the IMD today

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm in at least 17 districts of the state due to the impact of a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal (BoB).

“The well-marked low pressure area persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal Sunday morning. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards initially and then gradually recurve northeastwards over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours,” said the IMD regional centre here today.

Due to the impact of the low pressure area, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts till February 25. The MeT department has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Similarly, districts like Sundargarh, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri and Dhenkanal may witness light rain or thunderstorm for three days starting February 23, added the IMD.