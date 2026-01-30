Bhubaneswar: Chairman of the Sambad Group, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, today said that Lord Jagannath is the greatest brand of Odisha, and Odias are fortunate to be associated with it.

Speaking at the 'Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2026: Brands of Odisha. Pride of India' event held in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said people today are focused on building and chasing brands, but Odisha already has the best brand in the form of Lord Jagannath. He added that entrepreneurs who wish to establish or expand their businesses in the state should seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Patnaik said organising such an event gives him happiness as it provides an opportunity to interact with leading business personalities from Odisha. He noted that the awards recognise and celebrate the success of companies having Odisha as their origin.

Dr. Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Director of Sambad Group, spoke about the idea behind the launch of the Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards. She said the initiative began in 2018 with the aim of honouring companies and enterprises that originated in Odisha.

Dr. Patnaik said that while identifying such companies, Sambad Group found many organisations that have grown from Odisha and earned national and international recognition. Sambad, she added, decided to recognise enterprises that were born in the state and are now expanding their presence beyond Odisha, making the state proud at the national and international level.