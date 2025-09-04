Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated a massive drive to reclaim the landed property of Lord Jagannath, both within the state and outside, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed on Thursday.

According to the minister, over 50,000 acres of land belonging to Lord Jagannath have been encroached upon. Of the 58,000 acres recorded in Odisha and other states, paper documentation for about 37,000 acres has already been completed, while work is underway for the rest.

“The state government is expediting the process to retrieve Lord Jagannath’s land. A comprehensive plan is being prepared to assess properties across the country, and steps are being taken to ensure their proper utilisation,” Harichandan said.