Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police in Bhubaneswar nabbed a Kashmiri youth on charges of love jihad and extorting a huge amount from the victim's parents.

The accused person has been identified as Sameer Mansoor, a native of Jammu and Kashmir. He allegedly trapped a girl through an online gaming website, developed physical intimacy with her and made videos of their intimate moments.

According to reports, the girl came in contact with the Kashmiri youth through an online gaming site in March 2022. The couple exchanged their phone numbers for talks and they developed an emotional attachment with each other.

"The youth hid his identity and religion and introduced himself as a Hindu on the gaming platform. He trapped the girl and established physical intimacy with her by personally visiting here in Bhubaneswar 2-3 times. The victim came to know about his religion when he asked her for conversion for marriage," stated advocate Sanghamitra Rajguru.

When the victim avoided the youth, he started blackmailing her and her parents showing their intimate videos. He extorted Rs 5 lakh from her parents threatening to upload the intimate videos on a porn site.

Allegedly, he physically assaulted her, used derogatory language, and forced her to convert her religion.

The victim approached the Mahila police for assistance following which a special team of Commissionerate Police caught the accused.

"The accused committed the crime in a planned manner. This is a love jihad conspiracy being made by a particular community to convert Hindu girls and increase their population in Hindu-dominated states," the advocate alleged.

Till the last report came in, the police recorded a statement of the victim at Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar.