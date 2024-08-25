Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall as a low-pressure area is set to form today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted.

"The upper air cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh & neighbourhood lay over the same region extending up to middle tropospheric level at 0830 IST of today, the 25th August 2024. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 03 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Jharkhand during the subsequent 2 days," the agency said in a bulletin issued at 2 PM.

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning for the districts mentioned below:

August 25

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, and Koraput.

August 26

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.