Cuttack: In view of possible rain due to low pressure formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, Cuttack civic body cancelled all leaves of engineers till May 31.

All leaves of engineers working under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) are cancelled till May 31 for possible devastation likely to occur due to low pressure-induced rain in Cuttack city, informed Cuttack Mayor Subash Chandra Singh today.

Action will be taken against the concerned officials if water-logging situation occurs at any ward in Cuttack city, he warned.

Several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

A low-pressure area has formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to move slowly northwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours.

According to IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to affect Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Koraput, Rayagada and Jajpur districts.