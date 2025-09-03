Bhubaneswar: The low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal became well-marked today as the system is likely to trigger more rainfall in several districts of Odisha today.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards across Odisha during the next 24 hours.

"The low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal became well marked over the same region at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 03rd Sept 2025. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Odisha during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in its morning bulletin today.

Rainfall Forecast for Today

Heavy to Very Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Sambalpur.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Koraput, Bolangir, and Nuapada.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, and Malkangiri.