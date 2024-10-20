Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its morning bulletin today.

The forecasted system is likely to intensify into a depression around 23rd October, the agency said.

"Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea extending up to mid-tropospheric level lay over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression around 23rd October," the bulletin said.

Under the influence of the system, Odisha is likely to experience rainfall from October 23.

Weather Forecast or Odisha

October 23: Heavy rainfall (≥7cm) likely at isolated places over Odisha.

October 24: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥12cm) likely at isolated places over Odisha.

October 25: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥12cm) likely at isolated places over Odisha.

October 26: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥12cm) likely at isolated places over Odisha.

The IMD was yet to make district-specific forecast in connection with the forecasted system.