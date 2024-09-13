Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over southeast Bangladesh and its neighbourhood. The system is likely to intensify into a depression.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha for today.

"Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over southeast Bangladesh and its neighbourhood, a low pressure area formed over the southeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood on the night of 12th September and lay over the same region at 0530 hours IST of today. It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours," the IMD said in its bulletin today.

Rainfall forecast for Odisha

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Kalahandi.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.