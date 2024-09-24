Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall warning for Odisha as a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, today.

"Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the Central Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining Northwest Bay off north Andhra-south Odisha coasts. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height," the IMD said.

Under the influence of the system, several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Below is day-wise weather forecast for Odisha in this regard.

September 24: Thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nuapada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Rayagada.

September 25: Thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Bargarh.

September 26: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Jajpur.