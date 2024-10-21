Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal while a cyclonic storm (to be named as Cyclone 'Dana') is likely to form by October 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The forecasted cyclone is likely to reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning, the agency said.

"Under the influence of yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral & southeast Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area formed over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning (0530 hours IST) of today, the 21st October 2024," the IMD said in its bulletin.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning," the bulletin added.