Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Under the influence of yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure area formed over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal today, the agency said.

It is likely to move northwestwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal till 8th April, and thereafter it is likely to move nearly northwards over the westcentral Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours, the IMD added.

Indication by weather models

Most of the numerical models (ECMWF, NCEP GFS, IMD GFS) are indicating a feeble low pressure area over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal. Models are indicating northwestward movement of the system during the next 2-3 days, followed by northward movement over the west-central Bay of Bengal thereafter during the subsequent 2 days, as per the IMD.

Models are not indicating any further intensification of the system, which is also supported by unfavourable wind shear over the central Bay of Bengal, it said.