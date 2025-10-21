Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal early on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system developed under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation that persisted over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

In its morning bulletin issued today, the IMD said the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 36 hours.

Forecast for Odisha

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph at one or two places in several districts today. The districts likely to be affected include Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Fishermen have been advised to stay cautious and avoid venturing into the sea as conditions may become rough over the Bay of Bengal during the system’s intensification.