Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to cause heavy rainfall across Odisha.

The system is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move across Odisha during the subsequent 24 hours.

"Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Myanmar coast, a low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 02nd Sept 2025. It is likely to become more marked over the same region during next 24 hours. It will move west- northwestwards thereafter across Odisha during the subsequent 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its morning bulletin today.

Under the influence of the system, areas of north coastal Odisha and adjoining districts have been receiving rainfall since early morning.