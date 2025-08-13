Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal today. The system is likely to move across north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha during the next 48 hours.

"A low pressure area has formed over westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 13th August 2025. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well-marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move across north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha during the next 48 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

Under the influence of the system, several areas of Odisha are likely to receive a significant amount of rainfall.

At the time of filing this report, the Regional Meteorological Centre here had not issued a district-wise rainfall forecast for Odisha in connection with the system.