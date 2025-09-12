Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to cause heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha.

"Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over west central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast, a low pressure area has formed over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 12th September, 2025," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southward with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh during the next 2 days, the agency added.