Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over Southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the system, several districts of Odisha are likely to receive rainfall today.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh, the IMD forecasted.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Bargarh. Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri, the IMD added.