Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, several districts of Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on November 27, 28, and 29.

The low pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression today over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts during the subsequent 2 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Though the forecasted system will not have any major impact on Odisha, it may trigger light to moderate rainfall in several districts of the state.

Below is day-wise forecast in this regard, as per the IMD.

November 27: Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara.

November 28: Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara.

November 29: Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Rayagada.