Bhubaneswar: The low pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

"The Low Pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast became well marked over the same region at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 28th May 2025, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. It is likely to move slowly northwards and concentrate into a Depression during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

Under the influence of the system, several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, as per the agency.

Orange Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph & heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the afternoon/ evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Koraput, and Rayagada.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph & heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the afternoon/ evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/ evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, and Balangir.