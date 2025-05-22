Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around 27th May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 2 days, the agency said.

"The conditions over the Bay of Bengal are becoming favourable for the development of a low pressure area over west-central Bay of Bengal around 27th May. Currently, there is a large divergence among models with respect to intensification and movement," the IMD said in its tropical weather outlook today.

"However, there is consensus about the development of low pressure area around 27th May and its further intensification during the subsequent 2 days," the outlook added.