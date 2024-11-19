Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The system is likely to intensify into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 2 days, the agency said.

"An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas around 21st November. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 23rd November. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 2 days," the IMD said in a bulletin.

A continuous watch is being maintained for further intensification and movement of the system towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts, the IMD added.