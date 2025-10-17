Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 24, according to the North Indian Ocean Extended Range Outlook for Cyclogenesis issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system may move in a west-northwest direction and could intensify further in the subsequent days.

The outlook suggests a moderate probability of the system strengthening into a depression around October 26. Weather models indicate that the system could initially head towards the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh.

Guidance from various deterministic models supports this projection. The ECMWF model predicts the formation of a low-pressure area on October 24, while the IMD GFS and NCEP models indicate possible development on October 22 and 21, respectively.

Both the ECMWF and NCEP GFS models suggest a likely intensification into a depression.

Further updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) are expected in the coming days as the system develops.