Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around October 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

"The upper air circulation lies over southeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood at 0830 hrs of today and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood to North Andaman Sea across Myanmar coast and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 04th October," the IMD said in a bulletin.

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre here forecasted that several places in Odisha may experience rainfall today and tomorrow.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati today, the IMD predicted.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, and Dhenkanal tomorrow, the IMD added.