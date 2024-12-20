Bhubaneswar: The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

"The well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has moved nearly northwards and lay over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 0530 hours IST of today, the 20th December 2024. The system is likely to continue to move nearly northwards and concentrate into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move north northeastwards maintaining the intensity of depression for the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in its bulletin issued this morning.

Several districts of Odisha are likely to receive rainfall today under the influence of the system.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at a few places in the districts of coastal Odisha today, the Regional Meteorological Centre here predicted.