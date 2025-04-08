Bhubaneswar: The low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is not likely to intensify further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

"Yesterday’s low-pressure area over central parts of South Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest & adjoining westcentral BoB at 0300 UTC of today, the 08th April, 2025 with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to move north-northwestwards over westcentral BoB during the next 24 hours, maintaining its intensity of a well-marked low-pressure area," the agency said in its bulletin.

Change in path

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve nearly north northeastwards and weaken gradually over the central BoB during the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD forecasted.

Indication by weather models

Most of the numerical models (ECMWF, NCEP GFS, IMD GFS) are indicating northwestwards movement of the system during the next 24 hours, followed by north northeastwards movement over westcentral BoB thereafter during the subsequent 24 hours. Models are not indicating any further intensification of the system, which is also supported by unfavourable wind shear over the central BoB.

However, there is also a low probability of its intensification into a depression over westcentral BoB during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve nearly north-northeastwards and weaken gradually over central BoB during the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD added.