Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow under the influence of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

"The low pressure area over west-central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts persists over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 13th August 2025. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha during the next 48 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Weather Forecast for Today

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput and Malkangiri.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Nuapada, and Balangir.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, and Boudh.

Weather Forecast for Tomorrow

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput and Malkangiri.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Nayagarh.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, and Bolangir.