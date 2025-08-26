Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Odisha today and next three days as a low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal in early hours on Tuesday.

According to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts, a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast at 5.30 am today. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during next 2 days.

The MeT has issued heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings for almost all districts for today and next 3 days.

August 26 – Orange & Yellow Warning

Orange: Heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds in Gajapati and Rayagada.

Yellow: Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Malkangiri. Thunderstorm and gusty winds likely in most other districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Angul.

August 27 – Orange & Yellow Warning

Orange: Heavy to very heavy rain expected in Nayagarh and Kandhamal.

Yellow: Heavy rain and thunderstorm in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Boudh, Koraput and Malkangiri. Thunderstorm and gusty winds likely in remaining districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

August 28 – Yellow Warning

Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Kalahandi and Sundargarh.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds in western and southern districts including Sambalpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

August 29 – Yellow Warning

Heavy rain in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds in several western and southern districts including Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Fishermen Alert

Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough over the North Bay of Bengal and along/off Odisha coasts between August 26 and 29. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.