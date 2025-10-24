Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning said a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. The system, which extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked in the next 24 hours, the agency said.

According to the IMD bulletin issued this morning, the cyclonic circulation persists over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea. The weather office has cautioned fishermen as the sea condition is expected to turn rough over the coming days.

Impact Expected

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea and east-central Bay of Bengal till Friday. Wind speed is expected to gradually increase to 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, over the central Bay of Bengal on October 25 and 26.

By October 27, the wind speed may further rise to 55–65 kmph, gusting up to 75 kmph, over the west-central and adjoining southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal.

Along the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts, squally weather with winds up to 55 kmph is likely during October 25 and 26, which may intensify further on October 27.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in affected areas during this period.