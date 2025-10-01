Bhubaneswar: After a brief lull, intense rainfall activities likely to dampen Dussehra celebrations in Odisha as another low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal today.

According to weathermen, a low pressure area formed over central parts of Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning. It is likely to move west northwestwards and intensify into a depression over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by October 2. It is likely to continue to move westnorthwestwards and cross south Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around morning hours of October 3.

Under impact of the system over the sea, several districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall during Dussehra. The weather conditions may last till October 4.

Oct 1: YELLOW WARNING

1) Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal.



2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or

two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Oct 2: ORANGE WARNING

Heavy to Very Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal.

YELLOW WARNING

1) Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack.



2) Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur.



3) Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal.

Oct 3: YELLOW WARNING

1) Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal.

Oct 4: YELLOW WARNING

1) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into along and off Odisha coasts and over North and Central Bay of Bengal during 1st to 4th October 2025. Those out at sea may return to coast at the earliest.