Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

A low-pressure area has formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to move slowly northwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours, the agency said.

Forecast for today (May 27)

Orange Waning: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph & heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the afternoon/ evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, and Jajpur.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph & heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the afternoon/ evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Khurda, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nuapada, Bargarh, Nabarangapur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Boudh, and Sonepur.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/ evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Ganjam, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Balangir.

Forecast for tomorrow (May 28)

Orange Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph & heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the afternoon/ evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Koraput, and Rayagada.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph & heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the afternoon/ evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/ evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, and Balangir.