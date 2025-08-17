Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for multiple districts of Odisha in connection with a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a depression and cause heavy rainfall across the state.

"Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, 17th August 2025," the IMD said today.

It is likely to move west –northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours and cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around the forenoon of 19th Aug 2025, the IMD added.

Day-wise weather forecast for Odisha

August 17:

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.

August 18:

RED WARNING: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, and Rayagada.