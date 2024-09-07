Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is predicted for several districts in Odisha till September 10 as the low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next two days.

According to MeT forecast, the low pressure area over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal lay over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal. It is likley to move slowly nearly northwards and intensify into Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 9th September. Thereafter, it is likely to move westnorthwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 3-4 days.

Under the impact of this system, several parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall till September 10.

As per the forecast, Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Khurda, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur today. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur.

Sep 8: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sambalpur, Angul. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Dhenkanal.

Sep 9: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Bargarh, Bolangir,

Nuapada, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi.

Sep 10: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur.

Under the influence of above mentioned low pressure area and its further intensification, squally weather

with strong surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely in westcentral adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha Coast during 8th to 10th September, 2024.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha Coast

during 8th to 10th September, 2024 and whoever out at sea are advised to return to coast by 7th September

evening.