Bhubaneswar: As low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal triggered heavy rainfall in Odisha since morning today, the IMD issued Red alert for several districts of the state.

According to mid-day weather bulletin by Bhubaneswar MeT, the well-marked low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 26th September. It is very likely to move westwards and concentrate into a Depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off South Odisha- North Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours. It is very likely to cross South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around 27th September morning.

Under influence of the system, many parts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall. The weather department issued red, orange and yellow warnings for several districts for today. The rainfall activities may continue across the state till September 28.

Sep 26: RED WARNING: Scattered Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls and Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi.

ORANGE WARNING: Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara.



YELLOW WARNING: 1) Isolated Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Sonepur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore.



2) Isolated Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Sep 27: ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Nabarangpur.

YELLOW WARNING: 1) Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Nuapada.

2)Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh.

3)Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kandhamal.

4)Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Sep 28: YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into along & off Odisha coasts and North & central Bay of Bengal during 26th September, 2025 to 28th September, 2025.