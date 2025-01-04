Bhubaneswar: In an effort to boost tourist footfall at Chilika lake, luxury cruise service has been launched at Barkul in Khurda district of Odisha.

The luxury cruise service was launched under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the cruise service at Barkul today. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan was present on the occasion.

Two luxury cruises, named ‘Lake Queen’ and ‘Diamond Princess’ have been arranged to provide service to the tourists.

The 40-seater luxury cruises have air-conditioned cabins, on-board food services and other modern facilities for the tourists.

“The tourists can enjoy the scenic beauty of Kalijai island and Nalabana bird sanctuary while travelling in the luxury cruises in Chilika, said Parida, who also holds the Tourism portfolio.

“The state government is committed to develop the tourism sector in Odisha. The luxury cruise service in Chilika lake will certainly boost tourism in the state,” she added.

Chilika is the largest brackish water lagoon in Asia. It spread over three districts—Puri, Khurda and Ganjam—in Odisha.