Bhubaneswar: The first Vice Chancellor of Maa Manikeswari University, Bhawanipatna, Sanjay Kumar Satapathy, passed away while undergoing treatment at SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar, today.

He was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to the private healthcare facility.

Known for his transformative leadership, Satapathy played a pivotal role in the development of Maa Manikeswari University. Under his guidance, the university witnessed significant progress, and its students excelled across various disciplines.

He had joined as the Vice Chancellor of the university on April 16, 2021.

Apart from his academic contributions, Satapathy was a noted orator, a popular announcer, and a singer.