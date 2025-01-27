Bhubaneswar: Retired IAS Madhusudan Padhi was appointed as the State Election Commissioner, Odisha.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed Padhi as the SEC, Odisha in pursuance to the clause (1) of Article 243-K of the Constitution of India.

Padhi will succeed Retired IAS Aditya Prasad Padhi as the State Election Commissioner, Odisha.

Madhusudan Padhi served the Odisha Government on different capabilities. He occupied prominent positions as Transport Commissioner, Principal Secretary in E&IT Department. He superannuated in October 2022.