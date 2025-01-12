Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today flagged off the special bus service by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) from Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur to Ayodhya via Varanasi and Prayagraj in view of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The bus service is scheduled to continue till February 26.

Designed for maximum comfort, the buses feature both sleeper and seater arrangements, mobile charging ports, and spacious legroom. Infotainment systems, a long wheelbase, and a modern fire protection setup will further enhance the travel experience. Passengers will also receive onboard refreshments to make their journey enjoyable.

To make this service accessible, the OSRTC has kept fares affordable. Tickets can be booked in advance through the OSRTC website (osrtc.org), mobile app, or at OSRTC ticket counters.

Additionally, a 24/7 helpdesk with a toll-free number (1800-345-1122) will be available at OSRTC headquarters and Ayodhya to assist passengers with any queries.