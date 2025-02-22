Bhubaneswar: During his three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh state starting tomorrow, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will take part in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Official sources said the Odisha Chief Minister will take a scared dip at the holy Triveni Sangam.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is being held after 144 years. It is one of the largest and most important religious programmes in Hinduism.

This special occasion is considered a symbol of religious progress and liberation from sins.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, has seen millions of devotees arriving every day, with the total number surpassing 600 million.

According to the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, the number of devotees who have bathed at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh crossed 600 million. By noon on Saturday, over 71.18 lakh devotees already bathed in the holy Triveni. The last dip of the Maha Kumbh is scheduled to take place on Maha Shivaratri, February 26.

The Prayagraj administration official sources said the highest number, nearly 80 million, bathed during Mauni Amavasya. On Makar Sankranti, 35 million devotees took the Amrit Snan. On February 1 and January 30, more than 20 million each bathed, and on Paush Purnima, 17 million devotees took the sacred dip. In addition, 25.7 million devotees bathed on Basant Panchami, while over 20 million bathed during Maghi Purnima.