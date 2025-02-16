Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take part in ongoing Maha Kumbh on Sunday.

Along with wife Mridula Thakur Pradhan, the senior BJP leader took sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three holy rivers, the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati.

"Maha Kumbh is a proof of the liveliness of Sanatan civilization, culture, philosophy and our eternal traditions.

It is my great fortune to take a holy dip with my family in the confluence of the divine rivers of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati. Taking an Amrit Snan in the confluence is an unforgettable experience for me. I wish that Maa Ganga blesses everyone," Pradhan wrote on his X handle.

Since January 13, more than 50 crore pilgrims have taken dip at the holy Sangam during 43-day long Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The influx of pilgrims is expected to continue before the Maha Kumbh concludes on February 26, on occassion of auspicious Mahashivratri.