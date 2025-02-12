Bhubaneswar: The Lingaraj Temple administration has decided that the Maha Deepa will be raised atop the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri 2025 at 10 PM.
The festival falls on February 26, this year.
As decided by the temple administration, here is a detailed timeline of the rituals for Maha Shivaratri.
- 2:30 AM – The temple doors will be opened.
- 3:00 AM to 3:30 AM – Mangala Alati and Avakash Niti.
- 3:30 AM to 11:00 AM – Sahana Mela darshan.
- 6:30 AM – Rosha Homa.
- 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM – Chhamu Pariskar.
- 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM – Maha Snana Besha.
- 12:45 PM onwards – Surya Puja and Dwarapala Puja.
- 2:30 PM – Bhuwaneswari’s Sakala Dhupa.
- 2:45 PM – Bhoga Mandap ritual.
- 3:45 PM to 4:45 PM – Sahana Mela darshan.
- 4:45 PM to 5:15 PM – Chhamu Pariskar.
- 5:15 PM – Lord Lingaraj’s Besha.
- 5:45 PM – Veera Kishore Ballabha, Dwiprahar Dhupa.
- 7:00 PM – Pahuda.
- 7:10 PM – Sandhya Alati and Tera Fita.
- 7:30 PM – Majana and Besha of Lord Lingaraj.
- 8:10 PM – Jatra Puja and Bedha Parikrama.
- 8:55 PM – Sandhya Dhupa and Tirtha Jal Anayana.
- 10:00 PM – Maha Deepa will be raised atop the temple.
- 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM – Sahana Mela darshan.